Hot and Dry

By Ken Johnson
Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be hot by day and warm at night through the weekend. Look for most highs in the middle to upper 90s. The humidity in the afternoon will drop some, creating more tolerable conditions. By this weekend, a tropical storm will form in the Gulf and help change our weather pattern next week. A front or two could head in our direction giving us some rain chances and perhaps drop our temperatures a bit.

