Man arrested, accused of stealing from Wichita Falls dealership

Christopher Fisher
Christopher Fisher(Wichita County Jail)
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was arrested after police say he stole a car from a dealership in Wichita Falls.

Christopher Fisher was arrested early Tuesday morning after police found a 2019 GMC Sierra with only a dealer marking plate on the vehicle parked on Central Freeway’s Access Road.

When officers got there, they found Fisher, who started to walk away from them. They asked him to come to them and say he was acting nervous, and then gave them a driver’s license with a fake name and a picture of someone else on it. Police then found his wallet with his name on a debit card and asked if Christopher Fisher was his name, and he said it was.

Fisher had two outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and cruelty to non-livestock animals for shooting a dog in April.

Officers asked him if he had any weapons on him, and he told them he had a knife and started to place his hands in his pockets when officers turned him around and started to frisk him. They ran across what they thought was a meth pipe when they say Fisher ran off, fumbling with something in his pockets before he tripped over a curb and fell. He was then placed under arrest.

Wichita Falls police say .18 grams of cocaine and .0388 ounces of marijuana were found on Fisher at the time of his arrest.

Keys to the car were found near where Fisher fell. Following an investigation, police determined the car was stolen from a local dealership. At the dealership, they found that the building had been broken into and several other cars had been rummaged through. The car that was stolen was estimated to cost around $60,000.

He faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and cruelty to none-livestock animals for an incident in April as well as theft of property greater than $30,000, under $150,000, evading arrest and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

