City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Men cause over $10k worth of damage after climbing Paris, TX, Eiffel Tower

Suspect vehicle
Suspect vehicle((Source: Paris Police Department))
By Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KLTV) - Police in Paris, TX, are searching for two men they said caused over $10,000 worth of damage after climbing the city’s Eiffel Tower replica.

In a post on Facebook, the department said the incident happened just after midnight on June 8.

They said a pick-up truck, which appears to be a two toned Ford or Dodge in a still image, parked next to the Eiffel Tower at the Civic Center. Two men got out of the vehicle and climbed up the tower. Police said while climbing the tower, the men damaged several of the lights.

Authorities are asking anyone who knows who drives the vehicle or the two men in question to please call Lamar/Red River County Crime Stoppers at 903-785-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas country musician makes stop in Wichita Falls
Texas country musician makes stop in Wichita Falls
ERCOT urges Texans to conserve electricity this week
Raymond North
One arrested for Sunday afternoon burglary
Truck fire, explosion injures several in Crowell
WATCH: Truck fire, explosion injures several in Crowell
Authorities are looking for Royce Wood in connection to the shooting of a police officer.
Blue alert issued after Wise County officer shot in line of duty

Latest News

ArtZeum Kids’ Exhibit opens on Wednesday
ArtZeum Kids’ Exhibit to open on Wednesday
The Cruisin' Nocona event is set to take place this weekend.
Cruisin’ Nocona event coming up this weekend
Christopher Fisher
Man arrested, accused of stealing from Wichita Falls dealership
Texas Governor Greg Abbott. (Source: KLTV News Staff)
Gov. Abbott says he’ll solicit donations to fund his plan for a border wall