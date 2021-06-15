MSU Texas police earn statewide recognition

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - MSU Texas Police have earned “Recognized Law Enforcement Agency” status.

They gained that from the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Law Enforcement Recognition Program.

The recognition program started in 2006 and evaluates a police department’s compliance with more than 168 best business practices for Texas law enforcement.

Those best practices are developed by law enforcement professionals from across the state and cover all aspects of law enforcement operations.

The process to get recognized required MSU Texas Police to do a self-review of their own polices, procedures, facilities and operations.

The department began the process last year.

A final on-site review done by trained police chiefs from across the state took place the week of May 10 this year.

