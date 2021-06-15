City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

MSU Texas police earn statewide recognition

Patch of MSU Texas police officer showing of the departments new reporting system.
Patch of MSU Texas police officer showing of the departments new reporting system.(Mason Brighton - KAUZ)
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - MSU Texas Police have earned “Recognized Law Enforcement Agency” status.

They gained that from the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Law Enforcement Recognition Program.

The recognition program started in 2006 and evaluates a police department’s compliance with more than 168 best business practices for Texas law enforcement.

Those best practices are developed by law enforcement professionals from across the state and cover all aspects of law enforcement operations.

The process to get recognized required MSU Texas Police to do a self-review of their own polices, procedures, facilities and operations.

The department began the process last year.

A final on-site review done by trained police chiefs from across the state took place the week of May 10 this year.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas country musician makes stop in Wichita Falls
Texas country musician makes stop in Wichita Falls
ERCOT urges Texans to conserve electricity this week
Raymond North
One arrested for Sunday afternoon burglary
Authorities are looking for Royce Wood in connection to the shooting of a police officer.
Blue alert issued after Wise County officer shot in line of duty
Truck fire, explosion injures several in Crowell
WATCH: Truck fire, explosion injures several in Crowell

Latest News

Christopher Fisher
Man arrested, accused of stealing from Wichita Falls dealership
Hot and dry weather for the rest of the week
Child Welfare Champion Award recipient announced
Child Welfare Champion Award recipient announced
DAV Chapter 41 gathers to honor Flag Day
DAV Chapter 41 gathers to honor Flag Day