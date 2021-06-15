Summer camps underway in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Summer camps have started in Wichita Falls and it could not be at a better time with the weather heating up.

“They are playing sports, they are playing games, they are doing arts and crafts, they are just doing a little bit of camp stuff and it is just a basic camp to keep the kids entertained and busy and in shape so that when school rolls around they are ready to go again,” said Scott McGee, recreation services administrator with WF Parks and Recreation.

Camp Lots-of-Fun and Camp Summer Fun are in full swing. Both sessions are available for kids 6-12 and each session is two weeks long, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“A lot of times the older kids just take a younger one under their wing,” said Kailey Brown, Camp Lots-of-Fun supervisor. “It’s almost like if you don’t have a sibling at home you will get one at camp.”

The kids play lots of fun games throughout the day, both indoor and outdoor. Of course, that depends on the weather with how hot it gets during the day.

“If we can and it is not terrible outside, we will take our indoor games outside,” said Brown. “We can play soccer, kickball, capture the flag, things like that and of course swimming.”

“We go to the pool every Tuesday, so they get to spend maybe five hours in the pool,” said Matthew Roach, camp counselor.

The camp supervisor and counselor are very involved with the kids and enjoy playing all the games with them, but they always look forward to meal time.

“It is probably the most calm part of the day,” said Brown. “And the school provides breakfast and lunch, which is awesome because they are pretty used to that system anyway. It just makes it easier on us too so I am glad the school does that.”

