UIL votes to allow online live-streaming of Friday night football games

AUSTIN, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday night lights can now be streamed online.

At a meeting of the UIL Legislative Council, the committee voted in favor, but not unanimously, to allow school districts to stream football games online.

The rule was previously suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the attendance restrictions that came with it.

Over-the-air broadcasts are still prohibited. The new rule only applies to online streaming.

