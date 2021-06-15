WATCH: Truck fire, explosion injures several in Crowell

CROWELL, Texas (KAUZ) - A truck fire and explosion in Crowell injured several people over the weekend.

The attached video shows the truck burning shortly before it’s engulfed by a massive fireball.

Crowell Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Perry Shaw said most of the injuries were minor, but one person was taken to the burn center in Lubbock due to second degree burns.

The fire reportedly settled down after the explosion happened.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and Chief Shaw believes it was accidental.

