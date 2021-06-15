City Guide
WFFD to conduct prescribed burns starting Wednesday

Firefighters will also get realistic, first-hand training through the burns.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department is planning to conduct multiple prescribed burns this week, starting on Wednesday.

The burns will take place over the next two to three days, starting around 8 a.m. if weather permits, at 5202 Jacksboro Highway behind Scales Construction and 1622 Archer City Highway behind Texas Nightlife.

City of WF officials said this project is to reduce large bird species activity in the area of the Kickapoo Airport airfield. The field reportedly contains brush piles that create a habitat for prey that large bird species are searching for. This has caused an increase in safety concerns for all flights using the airfield.

Firefighters will also get realistic, first-hand training through the burns.

Traffic may be diverted in some areas for a short amount of time. To ensure the safety of all residents and businesses, firefighters will remain on-site for post-burn work.

