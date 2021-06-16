City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Tennessee for missing 5-year-old

The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is described as a white female, 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.(MissingKids.org, TBI)
By Gray News staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a missing 5-year-old girl in Tennessee.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is described as a white female, 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Summer was last seen wearing gray pants, a pink shirt and was possibly barefoot.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter that she was reportedly last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121, the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Fisher
Man arrested, accused of stealing from Wichita Falls dealership
Authorities are looking for Royce Wood in connection to the shooting of a police officer.
Blue alert issued after Wise County officer shot in line of duty
Now that bill must be paid to Houston based energy company Gexa
WF City Council makes plans to pay $1.3 million electricity bill
Truck fire, explosion injures several in Crowell
WATCH: Truck fire, explosion injures several in Crowell
ERCOT urges Texans to conserve electricity this week

Latest News

WF City Council hoping to start Asphalt Rehab Project in coming months
WF City Council hoping to start Asphalt Rehab Project in coming months
WFISD to reduce number of school resource officers
WFISD to make school resource officers district employees
Hometown Pride Tour: The Great Race comes to Nocona
Hometown Pride Tour: The Great Race comes to Nocona
84th Oil Bowl Classic live interview with Coach Tackett
84th Oil Bowl Classic live interview with Coach Tackett
84th Oil Bowl Classic live interview with Coach Smiley
84th Oil Bowl Classic live interview with Coach Smiley