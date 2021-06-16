City Guide
Blue Alert for man wanted in shooting of Texas police officer discontinued

Suspect is still at large
A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Blue Alert issued early Monday for a man wanted in connection with a shooting Sunday night that left a Rhome police officer injured was discontinued late Wednesday afternoon, but the suspect is still at large.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told WFAA in Dallas the alert was canceled just before 3 p.m. Wednesday because of the number of complaints from residents about receiving alerts on their phones.

He’s 6-foot-2, weighs about 200 pounds, is bald, and has green eyes.

He was last seen on foot wearing a baseball cap with a camouflage bandana around it, black sunglasses, a vest, a green shirt and shorts.

He was last seen at around 8 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and FM 407 in Rhome, which is north of Fort Worth.

Wood was a suspect in a home invasion robbery Saturday, Akin said earlier.

Offices spotted Wood riding a motorcycle Sunday and tried to pull him over.

Wood stopped, authorities said, and then ran.

As officers chased him, Akin said, Wood fired a shot that struck an officer in the lower leg.

Wood escaped, but a woman who was riding with him was taken into custody.

The officer is doing well, Akin said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

