Blue Alert for man wanted in shooting of Texas police officer discontinued
Updated: 1 hour ago
RHOME, Texas (KAUZ) - A Blue Alert issued Monday morning for a man suspected of shooting a Texas officer has been discontinued.
DISCONTINUED BLUE ALERT for Royce Edward Wood from Rhome, TX pic.twitter.com/7a75KVWUpS— Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) June 16, 2021
No other details have been released at this time.
The Blue Alert for Royce Wood was issued after a Rhome police officer was shot during a traffic stop in Wise County.
On top of the shooting, Wood was also reportedly wanted for a home invasion robbery.
The officer who was injured in Monday morning’s shooting was taken to a hospital in Fort Worth and is expected to recover.
Blue Alerts are issued in Texas when a suspect is wanting for harming law enforcement. It was first issued in 2008.
