City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Blue Alert for man wanted in shooting of Texas police officer discontinued

A Blue Alert issued Monday morning for a man suspected of shooting a Texas officer has been...
A Blue Alert issued Monday morning for a man suspected of shooting a Texas officer has been discontinued.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHOME, Texas (KAUZ) - A Blue Alert issued Monday morning for a man suspected of shooting a Texas officer has been discontinued.

No other details have been released at this time.

The Blue Alert for Royce Wood was issued after a Rhome police officer was shot during a traffic stop in Wise County.

On top of the shooting, Wood was also reportedly wanted for a home invasion robbery.

The officer who was injured in Monday morning’s shooting was taken to a hospital in Fort Worth and is expected to recover.

Blue Alerts are issued in Texas when a suspect is wanting for harming law enforcement. It was first issued in 2008.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Fisher
Man arrested, accused of stealing from Wichita Falls dealership
Authorities are looking for Royce Wood in connection to the shooting of a police officer.
Blue alert issued after Wise County officer shot in line of duty
Now that bill must be paid to Houston based energy company Gexa
WF City Council makes plans to pay $1.3 million electricity bill
Truck fire, explosion injures several in Crowell
WATCH: Truck fire, explosion injures several in Crowell
WF City Council taking action on 7th Street railroad crossing
WF City Council taking action on 7th Street railroad crossing

Latest News

Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1.
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law
A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.
Blue Alert for man wanted in shooting of Texas police officer discontinued
Leaving children in a hot car can end in serious injuries and in the worst cases, it can cause...
Stats serve as a reminder to not leave children in hot cars
Border patrol finds 35 immigrants locked in U-Haul in Van Horn