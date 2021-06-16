Blue Alert for man wanted in shooting of Texas police officer discontinued

RHOME, Texas (KAUZ) - A Blue Alert issued Monday morning for a man suspected of shooting a Texas officer has been discontinued.

DISCONTINUED BLUE ALERT for Royce Edward Wood from Rhome, TX pic.twitter.com/7a75KVWUpS — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) June 16, 2021

No other details have been released at this time.

The Blue Alert for Royce Wood was issued after a Rhome police officer was shot during a traffic stop in Wise County.

On top of the shooting, Wood was also reportedly wanted for a home invasion robbery.

The officer who was injured in Monday morning’s shooting was taken to a hospital in Fort Worth and is expected to recover.

Blue Alerts are issued in Texas when a suspect is wanting for harming law enforcement. It was first issued in 2008.

