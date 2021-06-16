City Guide
Border patrol finds 35 immigrants locked in U-Haul in Van Horn

(Culberson County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
VAN HORN, Texas (KLTV) - Thirty-five immigrants were found locked in a U-Haul that was parked behind a Mcdonald’s in Van Horn, Texas.

Late Saturday night, border patrol discovered the 35 immigrants suffering from dehydration, according to the Facebook post by the Culberson County Sheriff’s Office. They were transported to the Culberson County hospital where it was determined they may not have survived had they not been discovered.

Sheriff Carillo said a driver was taken into custody and hopes the federal prosecutors criminally charge the driver.

All 35 people survived the incident.

