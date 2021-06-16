Demolition of “dilapidated, hazardous” Indiana Ave building in progress

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Wichita Falls will continue to see upgrades as the old and rundown building at 713 Indiana will get torn down.

It is not only to replace it with a new business but to protect the nearby buildings along with anyone walking by.

“The structure is dilapidated, it is a hazard, it is threatening the buildings on either side of it,” said Will Kelty, a realtor. “So my vision sort of changed in the idea that rather than doing a parking lot, I really wanted to bring that building back to life.”

With the city council’s help to fund the project, demolition is underway and could be completed by the end of next week. There have been many moving parts to make this happen but Kelty is thankful for the help he has received.

“The project itself is super challenging because it costs more to tear it down than the land is worth,” said Kelty. “I could not do it without the help and support of the 4B Board and the city of Wichita Falls. I am very thankful that they have stepped forward and they are allowing me to do this project.”

“It has been a long time coming,” said Terry Floyd, director of development services for the City of Wichita Falls. “I think the project has been over a decade since it was initially slated for demolition. I think with any of our downtown projects, once those buildings, given their age, are gone, they are gone. So it is always great to see a project that has the potential to come back.”

The comeback is what everyone is looking forward to. The downtown area has been growing and improving over the years and this project looks to be following in those footsteps.

“It is more than just the individual impact of that building,” said Kelty. “It is more about rebuilding downtown, continuing the revitalization that is going on downtown, with all of these entrepreneurs that are bringing their businesses down here and I hope it continues.”

The future of that lot is not set in stone yet, but Kelty is looking for suggestions from investors.

