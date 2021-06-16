The heat continues

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - More days with highs in the upper 90′s are upon us. Today we have a high near 98 with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the southeast at around 10mph. While the next few days will be quite hot, dewpoints have dropped back into the 60′s and upper 50′s. That means it won’t feel as humid. We look to remain dry through the weekend but by early next week, that could change. A tropical disturbance could soon develop in the Gulf which would bring rain to the Texas coast and potentially change our overall weather pattern. We could see rain possibly Monday or Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.