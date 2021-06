WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Expect more of the same through the end of this week and weekend. This means plenty of hot sunshine with highs in the middle and upper 90s. It’s possible that we could reach 100 on Sunday. It appears that a strong cold front could push temperatures down some by early next week. There may also be some slight rain chances early next week.

