News Channel 6 City Guide: Olney Hamilton Hospital | ER, Wound Care, Surgery

OLNEY, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re introducing you to Olney Hamilton Hospital.

“Olney Hamilton Hospital is a full-service, community hospital. It’s also one of the longest operating rural hospitals in the state of Texas,” Michael Huff, CEO said. “We have been here for over 112 years. [We’re] very proud about our mission and serving our community.”

Their mission at Olney Hamilton Hospital is to provide quality primary and emergency health care to the community. That includes a top-tier emergency room, award-winning wound care, and wonderful surgery options.

“Some of the wounds that we treat are diabetic, venous, arterial wounds, including slow, non-healing wounds that can be bone infections,” Samantha Isbell, the chief nursing officer said. “We offer our wound care clinic once to twice a week. We have a specialized wound care nurse including our local physician Dr. Munoz.”

In addition to the phenomenal wound care, Olney Hamilton Hospital offers several outpatient surgeries as well.

“Some of the surgeries that we perform here at Hamilton Hospital are colon screenings, removal of gallbladders, removal of appendix, tubal ligations, and hernia repairs,” Isbell said. “We also offer laparoscopic and minor procedures. One benefit of our surgery department is that the patients are taken care of by a physician they are familiar with.”

The level of care you receive at Olney Hamilton Hospital is comparable to the care you would receive at a larger facility. Olney Hamilton Hospital also has a top-rated emergency room. A physician is in-house at all times and EMS services are also available 24/7.

“We are a level 4 trauma designation. That means that the state of Texas has deemed that our facility gives good, quality care to trauma patients,” Isbell said. “I grew up in Olney and I have friends and family in this area. It’s important to me for them to have these life-saving services available to them.”

For more information about outpatient surgeries, wound care appointments, clinic hours, and more, just head to OlneyHamiltonHospital.com. If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact us at CityGuide@KAUZ.com or (940) 757-0691.

