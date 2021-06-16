City Guide
Pizza delivery driver gifted new car after old one catches fire in attempted theft

By KTRK Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 1:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (KTRK) - A Papa John’s delivery driver whose car went up in flames after thieves tried to steal his catalytic converter was given the surprise of a lifetime.

After losing his only means of transportation – which, at one point, was also his home – Isaac Sanchez received a new car June 9 from Keith Sullins, the president of Papa John’s Pizza.

“He’s such a great employee,” Sullins said. “I just like to say thank you for staying with Papa John’s. Thank you for all you do.”

Isaac Sanchez, a delivery driver for Papa John's, says he is extremely grateful after the company president gifted him a new car.(Source: KTRK via CNN)

Sanchez, who has been working for Papa John’s for 15 years, was in disbelief as Sullins signed over the car to him and handed over the keys, but the delivery driver says he is extremely grateful.

“The president of the company just came out here and gave me his car. That is awesome. I’m overwhelmed really,” Sanchez said. “I’m very thankful for everything that’s happened.”

Sanchez says he was sitting in his car watching a movie one day when thieves tried to steal his catalytic converter. The next day, the car went up in flames. A mechanic told him the fire started due to the catalytic converter.

Sanchez was sitting in his car when thieves tried to steal his catalytic converter. The next day, the car went up in flames. The fire started due to the catalytic converter.(Source: GoFundMe, KTRK via CNN)

The timing of the attempted theft was far from ideal. Sanchez broke his kneecap after February’s winter storm. He then got ill, and his hospital bills began to pile up. His car was his only source of income.

Little did he know, angels were all around him.

In addition to Sullins’ gift, Sanchez’s coworkers set up a GoFundMe, raising more than $9,000 to help with medical bills and other expenses. They provided him with clothes and food and were able to book him a couple of days at a motel.

With their help, Sanchez has returned to delivering pizzas and will soon be back on his feet.

