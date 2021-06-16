City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Saint Jo Fire Department give update on water situation

By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT JO, Texas (KAUZ) - The Saint Jo Fire Department has an update on the ongoing water situation after a massive water leak was discovered Tuesday.

The fire department said the leak was found at the Williams Street bridge under concrete.

They added that city crews and volunteers tried to find the source of the leak Tuesday night, but were unsuccessful.

Their attempts to find it continue Wednesday, with officials with the fire department saying it may result in the loss of what water remains in the water tower. They said a boil water notice is likely.

🔴 URGENT MESSAGE for Citizens of Saint Jo As you are very much aware we have a water crisis. I will not rehash the...

Posted by Saint Jo Fire Department on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

The fire department previously confirmed that the storage tank at well six had more than 24 holes in the bottom, and well seven and well two were also offline. They had already asked residents to conserve water on June 11 after the two wells went down.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Fisher
Man arrested, accused of stealing from Wichita Falls dealership
Authorities are looking for Royce Wood in connection to the shooting of a police officer.
Blue alert issued after Wise County officer shot in line of duty
Now that bill must be paid to Houston based energy company Gexa
WF City Council makes plans to pay $1.3 million electricity bill
Truck fire, explosion injures several in Crowell
WATCH: Truck fire, explosion injures several in Crowell
ERCOT urges Texans to conserve electricity this week

Latest News

WF City Council hoping to start Asphalt Rehab Project in coming months
WF City Council hoping to start Asphalt Rehab Project in coming months
WFISD to reduce number of school resource officers
WFISD to make school resource officers district employees
Hometown Pride Tour: The Great Race comes to Nocona
Hometown Pride Tour: The Great Race comes to Nocona
84th Oil Bowl Classic live interview with Coach Tackett
84th Oil Bowl Classic live interview with Coach Tackett
84th Oil Bowl Classic live interview with Coach Smiley
84th Oil Bowl Classic live interview with Coach Smiley