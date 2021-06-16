Saint Jo Fire Department give update on water situation

SAINT JO, Texas (KAUZ) - The Saint Jo Fire Department has an update on the ongoing water situation after a massive water leak was discovered Tuesday.

The fire department said the leak was found at the Williams Street bridge under concrete.

They added that city crews and volunteers tried to find the source of the leak Tuesday night, but were unsuccessful.

Their attempts to find it continue Wednesday, with officials with the fire department saying it may result in the loss of what water remains in the water tower. They said a boil water notice is likely.

The fire department previously confirmed that the storage tank at well six had more than 24 holes in the bottom, and well seven and well two were also offline. They had already asked residents to conserve water on June 11 after the two wells went down.

