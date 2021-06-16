City Guide
Shake Shack manager sues NYPD officers, police unions over spiked shake allegation

A Shake Shack manager is suing New York City, NYPD officers and police unions following false...
By WPIX staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WPIX) – The manager of a Manhattan Shake Shack restaurant is suing New York City, NYPD officers and police unions.

It’s all over an incident last summer in which the restaurant was falsely accused of spiking officers’ shakes with bleach.

Three officers ordered milkshakes through a mobile app from the Shake Shack.

According to court documents, the officers threw them away when they didn’t taste right and notified the manager.

He gave the officers vouchers for free food and milkshakes, which they accepted.

The officers got sick, and police unions sent tweets stating the officers had been intentionally poisoned.

The tweets were shared and liked thousands of times.

According to a tweet from a detective, the NYPD investigated and determined Shake Shack employees didn’t do anything criminal.

Investigators believe a cleaning solution wasn’t fully cleared from the milkshake machine and may have gotten into the officers’ drinks.

The manager is suing, alleging he was falsely arrested, suffered emotional and psychological damages and damage to his reputation.

Copyright 2021 WPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

