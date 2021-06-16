City Guide
State lawmaker calls on Abbott to veto ‘constitutional carry’ bill

Request comes in the wake of deadly mass shooting in downtown Austin
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Governor Greg Abbott(AP Photos)
By Joe Villasana
Updated: Jun. 15, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - State Representative Vikki Goodwin, (D-District 47), is calling on Texas Governor Greg Abbott to veto the so-called “constitutional carry” bill sent to his desk to be signed into law.

“In light of this weekend’s mass shooting in Austin, I am asking you to please veto HB 1927, the permit-less carry bill,” said Goodwin.

“I understand how difficult a decision this must be for you ... but many Texans will see this as a seal of approval on the practice of solving disputes with guns, and I am sure that is not the message you intend to send.”

An altercation over the weekend in Austin’s 6th Street nightlife district erupted into a shooting that left a man dead and at least 13 others wounded. A Central Texas teenager is one of the two suspects arrested in connection to the shooting.

House Bill 1927, approved by the Texas Legislature on May 27, would allow Texans to carry handguns without a license. Under current law, gun owners in Texas must be licensed to carry handguns openly or concealed.

As the bill moved through the state legislature, Abbott signaled he would sign it into law. “I support it, and I believe it should reach my desk, and we should have ‘constitutional carry’ in Texas,” Abbott said in late April.

Goodwin said the state can no longer “ignore the pattern of gun violence that we have seen again and again.”

“We need you, as our governor, to send the message that we are addressing mass gun violence in Texas,” Goodwin said, “We do not want to go back to the wild west.”

