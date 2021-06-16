Stats serve as a reminder to not leave children in hot cars

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Four children have died this year in the United States from heat-related causes after they were left in a vehicle on a hot day.

24 children died of the same causes in 2020 and 53 children died in 2019.

Of the 81 total deaths, 12 happened in Texas. One of those 12, a four-year-old boy, died in Wichita Falls on July 18, 2020 after he was reportedly left in a car while it was 96 degrees outside.

Heat stroke is the second leading cause of vehicle-related deaths in children under 15. Cars can heat up fast, with temperatures having the potential to rise 20 degrees within 10 minutes; cracking a window does little to help.

Some tips for keeping children safe include:

Make a habit of getting everyone out of the car, even if it’s just a short stop

Always check the back seat before getting out

Create reminders for yourself by leaving your purse or phone in the back seat, or keep a diaper bag in the front seat

If someone else drives your child, always check with them to make sure your child arrives safely

