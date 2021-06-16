City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Stats serve as a reminder to not leave children in hot cars

Leaving children in a hot car can end in serious injuries and in the worst cases, it can cause...
Leaving children in a hot car can end in serious injuries and in the worst cases, it can cause death.(KOLN)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Four children have died this year in the United States from heat-related causes after they were left in a vehicle on a hot day.

24 children died of the same causes in 2020 and 53 children died in 2019.

Of the 81 total deaths, 12 happened in Texas. One of those 12, a four-year-old boy, died in Wichita Falls on July 18, 2020 after he was reportedly left in a car while it was 96 degrees outside.

Heat stroke is the second leading cause of vehicle-related deaths in children under 15. Cars can heat up fast, with temperatures having the potential to rise 20 degrees within 10 minutes; cracking a window does little to help.

Some tips for keeping children safe include:

  • Make a habit of getting everyone out of the car, even if it’s just a short stop
  • Always check the back seat before getting out
  • Create reminders for yourself by leaving your purse or phone in the back seat, or keep a diaper bag in the front seat
  • If someone else drives your child, always check with them to make sure your child arrives safely

If you would like to learn more about keeping your children safe in and around vehicles, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Fisher
Man arrested, accused of stealing from Wichita Falls dealership
Authorities are looking for Royce Wood in connection to the shooting of a police officer.
Blue alert issued after Wise County officer shot in line of duty
Now that bill must be paid to Houston based energy company Gexa
WF City Council makes plans to pay $1.3 million electricity bill
Truck fire, explosion injures several in Crowell
WATCH: Truck fire, explosion injures several in Crowell
WF City Council taking action on 7th Street railroad crossing
WF City Council taking action on 7th Street railroad crossing

Latest News

Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1.
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law
A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.
Blue Alert for man wanted in shooting of Texas police officer discontinued
Border patrol finds 35 immigrants locked in U-Haul in Van Horn
WF City Council hoping to start Asphalt Rehab Project in coming months
WF City Council hoping to start Asphalt Rehab Project in coming months