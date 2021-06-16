City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Suspect in child killing grabs officer’s gun

By KSNV staff
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - Police in Nevada were interrogating an accused child killer when the situation took a dangerous turn.

The suspect grabbed one of the officer’s guns.

Newly released video shows 27-year-old Terrell Rhodes in an interrogation room May 11, moments after he admitted to killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, police said.

According to police, Rhodes told them he punched the toddler several times until he stopped breathing.

Police also said he drew them a map showing where he hid Amari’s body.

As Rhodes struggles with his handcuffs, detectives rush in and attempt to calm him down.

He grabbed a gun from the officer’s holster, and a frightening struggle happens as detectives fought to make sure Rhodes could not get a good grip on the gun.

Thankfully, they were able to get it out of his hands without anyone being injured.

Rhodes is expected in court later this month. Prosecutors are considering the death penalty in this case.

Copyright 2021 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Fisher
Man arrested, accused of stealing from Wichita Falls dealership
Authorities are looking for Royce Wood in connection to the shooting of a police officer.
Blue alert issued after Wise County officer shot in line of duty
Now that bill must be paid to Houston based energy company Gexa
WF City Council makes plans to pay $1.3 million electricity bill
Truck fire, explosion injures several in Crowell
WATCH: Truck fire, explosion injures several in Crowell
WF City Council taking action on 7th Street railroad crossing
WF City Council taking action on 7th Street railroad crossing

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States and Russia will begin consultations on...
AP FACT CHECK: Putin’s errant claims on cyberattacks, Jan. 6
Forecast maps show the system making landfall in southern Louisiana and spreading heavy rain...
Tropical weather brewing in Gulf expected to bring heavy rain to Southeast
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1.
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law
A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.
Blue Alert for man wanted in shooting of Texas police officer discontinued