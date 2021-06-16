City Guide
Texas Rangers say DNA samples led to arrest in Hailey Dunn murder case

Shawn Casey Adkins Mitchell County mugshot
Shawn Casey Adkins Mitchell County mugshot(Mitchell County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Stegall
Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Rangers say the arrest of 35-year-old Shawn Casey Adkins came after the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program took a new look at the investigation for the murder of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn.

In 2020, the district attorney for the 32nd Judicial District, Ricky Thompson, consulted with the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program (UCIP) regarding the case, and the Rangers took a new look at the investigation. The Rangers interviewed several people, and Adkins was identified as the suspect in Dunn’s slaying.

A search warrant was obtained to collect Adkins’ DNA. After samples were collected on June 13, an arrest warrant was obtained and Adkins was arrested and taken to the Howard County Jail in Big Spring. He was then transferred to the Mitchell County Detention Center. Bond was set at $2 million. The investigation into the case continues.

Dunn was last seen on Dec. 27, 2010. Her mother reported her missing the next day. Despite a search, there was no sign of Dunn until March 16, 2013, when her remains were found near Lake JB Thomas in Scurry County.

Adkins had been a suspect in the case, but was never charged. At the time of Dunn’s death, he was the live-in boyfriend of Dunn’s mother. The circumstances surrounding Dunn’s disappearance led authorities to Adkins initially, but the investigation stalled for lack of new evidence.

Shawn Casey Adkins, 35, of Big Spring, was arrested Monday, June 14, in Big Spring and charged with one count of murder in the death of 13-year-old Dunn.

Timeline: What led up to Hailey Dunn case arrest

Friends, former members of search party honor Hailey Dunn in light of new arrest

Person of interest arrested, charged with Hailey Dunn’s murder in 2010

Hailey Dunn
