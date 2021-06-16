WF City Council taking action on 7th Street railroad crossing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls City Council took action on the 7th Street railroad crossing by adding to the existing Asphalt Rehab Project.

City officials said there are still a lot of moving parts but there is hope that they can get started in the next couple of months.

The 7th Street crossing is a busy street. There is a lot of work to be done, but city officials said the end product will be worth the wait.

“We entered into an agreement with BNSF several months ago where they will come in and remove the existing planking between the tracks, replace it with new concrete planking, and then the city will have to go in and rip out the existing asphalt and replace that,” said Russell Schreiber, director of public works for the city of Wichita Falls.

Schreiber said it will be a great improvement for everyone that uses the crossing, and once construction begins it should only take about a month to complete it.

