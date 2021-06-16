City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF Public Library cuts ribbon for Texas history room

By Chantale Belefanti and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at the Wichita Falls Public Library for their new Texas history room.

It’s full of Texas history and artifacts. We can thank the pandemic for it since the library had a break; they took an old storage room and made it into this.

”It’s neat to come in here and see all of these archives, old photos, old books,” said Stephen Santellana, mayor of Wichita Falls. “They even have a 1918 public library list of the books that were in the old public library. It’s just neat to see that, it’s just another asset for the community.”

The mayor added that it’s nice to be able to archive history and have a central location where you can go check it out in the city.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas country musician makes stop in Wichita Falls
Texas country musician makes stop in Wichita Falls
ERCOT urges Texans to conserve electricity this week
Raymond North
One arrested for Sunday afternoon burglary
Truck fire, explosion injures several in Crowell
WATCH: Truck fire, explosion injures several in Crowell
Authorities are looking for Royce Wood in connection to the shooting of a police officer.
Blue alert issued after Wise County officer shot in line of duty

Latest News

Hometown Pride Tour: The Great Race comes to Nocona
Hometown Pride Tour: The Great Race comes to Nocona
84th Oil Bowl Classic live interview with Coach Tackett
84th Oil Bowl Classic live interview with Coach Tackett
84th Oil Bowl Classic live interview with Coach Smiley
84th Oil Bowl Classic live interview with Coach Smiley
MSU Texas police earn statewide recognition
MSU Texas police earn statewide recognition