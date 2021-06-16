WF Public Library cuts ribbon for Texas history room

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at the Wichita Falls Public Library for their new Texas history room.

It’s full of Texas history and artifacts. We can thank the pandemic for it since the library had a break; they took an old storage room and made it into this.

”It’s neat to come in here and see all of these archives, old photos, old books,” said Stephen Santellana, mayor of Wichita Falls. “They even have a 1918 public library list of the books that were in the old public library. It’s just neat to see that, it’s just another asset for the community.”

The mayor added that it’s nice to be able to archive history and have a central location where you can go check it out in the city.

