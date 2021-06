WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is hosting a golf scramble event Friday.

Registration is set for 11:30 a.m., with tee-off set for 1 p.m. at the Champions course at Weeks Park.

It costs $125 per player to register.

Special prizes will be given for longest drive and closest to the pin.

