15th annual Juneteenth event set in Wichita Falls this weekend

The theme for this year's event is "The Family Reunion." It will also feature the 2nd Gospel Jazz Fest.(15th Annual Juneteenth Bash & Gospel Jazz Fest 2-Day Event Facebook)
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 15th Annual Juneteenth Bash in Wichita Falls is set for this weekend.

The theme for this year’s event is “The Family Reunion.” It will also feature the 2nd Gospel Jazz Fest.

Event organizers say this year’s event is dedicated to those who have been lost in the past year since it has been so long since most people have gotten to spend time together.

They say to bring chairs, grills, coolers and loved ones to the event, which will feature free food, a Family Feud competition, a money run as well as bounce houses and water slides.

Juneteenth honors the feeing of slaves in southern states more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign a bill Thursday establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday. It would be the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was signed into law by then-President Ronald Reagan in 1983.

