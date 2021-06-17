Castaway Cove Waterpark hosts international swim lessons

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was ‘Learn to Swim Day’ at Castaway Cove Waterpark on Thursday as the Swimming Saves Lives Foundation hosted an international swimming event.

It’s where swimmers around the world take swimming lessons around the same time. Castaway Cove Waterpark participates every year, and a lot of kids came out to learn swimming lessons that can possibly save their lives.

“The swimming lessons I think is important because they gotta get adapted to the water,” said Karen Roberts, Wichita Falls resident. Roberts drove her grandchildren to the swimming lesson and her grandson Jaylen said he enjoys Castaway Cove Waterpark.

Park Manager Steve Vaughn said the event helps teach children to swim to prevent them from drowning. Vaughn says the lessons should encourage kids to continue to work to become better swimmers.

“We have kids all the time that they get in the water, they can’t swim and they drown,” said Vaughn. “And we’re trying our best to prevent drownings.”

During the swimming lesson kids learned how to blow bubbles underwater, use their arms and legs to swim, and performed back strokes. The hour-long lesson allowed swimmers to adapt to the water.

“Kinda the first taste of what swimming lessons are, where the kids get more interested and hopefully they’re going to seek out other classes,” said Vaughn.

The Swimming Saves Lives Foundation keeps a record of all participants. The lessons all took place at the same time, while the children at Castaway Cove were taking lessons at 10 a.m., kids in Holland were taking lessons at 8 p.m. at night.

