WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Don’t expect much of a change through Sunday. This means hot and dry through Sunday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s. There will be no changes for rain with dry air in place. A strong cold front arrives on Monday with some rain chances, followed by some nicer air for Monday night and Tuesday. We’ll be hot again the middle to latter half of next week.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.