City of Jacksboro to start trimming trees

JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Jacksboro is about to start trimming some trees.

In a Facebook post, the City of Jacksboro said there are trees growing over the road in several places across town, adding that it creates a problem at intersections where trees are blocking stop signs or making it difficult to see oncoming traffic.

Please call City Hall if you have trees or grass issues to report. Residents we can also arrange to allow you to dump limbs and brush. 940-567-6321 Posted by City of Jacksboro on Thursday, June 17, 2021

The city will start trimming trees that cause safety concerns in the streets or intersections.

City officials are also asking property owners who can trim their trees to do so.

