City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

City of Jacksboro to start trimming trees

The city says the trees create a problem at intersections where they are blocking stop signs or...
The city says the trees create a problem at intersections where they are blocking stop signs or making it difficult to see oncoming traffic.(City of Jacksboro)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Jacksboro is about to start trimming some trees.

In a Facebook post, the City of Jacksboro said there are trees growing over the road in several places across town, adding that it creates a problem at intersections where trees are blocking stop signs or making it difficult to see oncoming traffic.

Please call City Hall if you have trees or grass issues to report. Residents we can also arrange to allow you to dump limbs and brush. 940-567-6321

Posted by City of Jacksboro on Thursday, June 17, 2021

The city will start trimming trees that cause safety concerns in the streets or intersections.

City officials are also asking property owners who can trim their trees to do so.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1.
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law
A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)
Texas Central signs $16 billion contract with Webuild to build Texas high-speed rail
Christopher Fisher
Man arrested, accused of stealing from Wichita Falls dealership
A Blue Alert issued Monday morning for a man suspected of shooting a Texas officer has been...
Blue Alert for man wanted in shooting of Texas police officer discontinued
WF City Council taking action on 7th Street railroad crossing
WF City Council taking action on 7th Street railroad crossing

Latest News

Those upgrades costs $160,000 through federal grants and sponsor funding
City of Wichita Falls upgrading playground equipment
Wichita Falls ranked ninth most affordable midsize city
Wichita Falls ranked ninth most affordable midsize city
RE:SUPPLY owner encouraging community to reduce carbon footprint
RE:SUPPLY owner encouraging community to reduce carbon footprint
Hometown Pride Tour: Horton Classic Car Museum
Hometown Pride Tour: Horton Classic Car Museum