City of Jacksboro to start trimming trees
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Jacksboro is about to start trimming some trees.
In a Facebook post, the City of Jacksboro said there are trees growing over the road in several places across town, adding that it creates a problem at intersections where trees are blocking stop signs or making it difficult to see oncoming traffic.
The city will start trimming trees that cause safety concerns in the streets or intersections.
City officials are also asking property owners who can trim their trees to do so.
