City of Wichita Falls upgrading playground equipment

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The city of Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation department has spent $160,000 on upgrades to parks Texoma kids play in.

Seven parks spread throughout neighborhoods in the city have gotten those new playgrounds, some of them through federal grants and others came from sponsor funding. But one thing they all have in common is being a safe place for kids to be kids.

“We come here everyday every week every time,” said Shania Preutt, Wichita Falls parent.

Coming to Scotland Park is an everyday activity for Preutt, her two children, and her nieces and nephews.

“We like going all over walking going over the bridges and the swings,” said a park goer.

Over the past three years, the WF Parks and Recreation department has spent $40,000 per park on shiny new jungle gyms, boarder walls, cement and special safety mulch, rounding out a grand total of $160,000.

“We’ve got a new playground at O’Reilly Park, Scotland Park, Spudder Park,” said Terry Points, Administrator Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation.

Other parks in Wichita Falls like, Kiwanis and Hamilton, are only maintained by the department and have other sponsors and nonprofits donating new equipment.

“We were fortunate to get the Kiwanis Club, they donated a big playground at Kiwanis Park and where we’re at right now, this is going to be the splash pad, this one’s donated by the Wichita Falls Medical Alliance and it’s going to be very nice,” said Points.

Park officials said not all parks are eligible for those federal grants and for those that aren’t, new equipment comes out of the department’s annual budget, like Edgemere park that has a price tag of $5,000 dollars and a ninja themed playground.

“Having a place to get out and hang out families, have picnics and reunions and stuff like that,” said Points.

And a place everyone is welcome.

“You can access it from the Circle Trail and pretty much any part of town. You can reach the trail within a few blocks, maybe a half a mile and you get on the trail come here and you can cool off and get back on your bike do it all over again.” said Points.

Points said up next will be Westover Park; it will be getting a new playground and should be ready for kids to play on in the next few weeks.

