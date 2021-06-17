Comanche Cares hosting school supply drive

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Cares is set to host its annual school supply drive.

Comanche Cares is a community giving initiative through Comanche Nation Entertainment.

The drive is set to start July 5 and will be open every Monday in the month of July from noon to 10 p.m.

You just have to bring in new school supplies and your July receipt from any one of Comanche Nation Entertainment’s casinos, like the Comanche Red River Hotel Casino in Devol or the Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton, to receive up to $50 in Comanche Credit.

