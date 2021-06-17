Construction on Memorial Auditorium Sewer Project begins

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If your daily drive takes you by Memorial Auditorium, you may need to find an alternate route. The city of Wichita Falls is starting a new sewer project this week.

The project is happening at 6th and Broad streets and will take about a month to complete depending on the weather. City officials are trying to finish up as quickly as possible because it is such a busy road.

Construction began on Wednesday and workers are installing new sewer lines, manholes and a junction box. The previous sewer line has given maintenance crews constant issues over the last two years.

“Memorial Auditorium is quite an old facility,” said Teresa Rose, deputy director of public works for the city of Wichita Falls. “So over time, of course the sewer lines that are out there start to become degraded to where they are either falling apart at the joint, so water basically is not flowing through the way it should.”

Sewage pipes getting backed up is not ideal. Memorial Auditorium kept having issues and they were tired of not having a bathroom that could be used and the smell taking over the hallways.

Both lanes of 6th Street from Broad Street will be closed during this time. Again, it will take around a month to complete this project so if you are used to taking this road, be prepared to find an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.