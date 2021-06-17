City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Construction on Memorial Auditorium Sewer Project begins

By Tanner Deleon
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If your daily drive takes you by Memorial Auditorium, you may need to find an alternate route. The city of Wichita Falls is starting a new sewer project this week.

The project is happening at 6th and Broad streets and will take about a month to complete depending on the weather. City officials are trying to finish up as quickly as possible because it is such a busy road.

Construction began on Wednesday and workers are installing new sewer lines, manholes and a junction box. The previous sewer line has given maintenance crews constant issues over the last two years.

“Memorial Auditorium is quite an old facility,” said Teresa Rose, deputy director of public works for the city of Wichita Falls. “So over time, of course the sewer lines that are out there start to become degraded to where they are either falling apart at the joint, so water basically is not flowing through the way it should.”

Sewage pipes getting backed up is not ideal. Memorial Auditorium kept having issues and they were tired of not having a bathroom that could be used and the smell taking over the hallways.

Both lanes of 6th Street from Broad Street will be closed during this time. Again, it will take around a month to complete this project so if you are used to taking this road, be prepared to find an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Fisher
Man arrested, accused of stealing from Wichita Falls dealership
Authorities are looking for Royce Wood in connection to the shooting of a police officer.
Blue alert issued after Wise County officer shot in line of duty
Now that bill must be paid to Houston based energy company Gexa
WF City Council makes plans to pay $1.3 million electricity bill
Truck fire, explosion injures several in Crowell
WATCH: Truck fire, explosion injures several in Crowell
WF City Council taking action on 7th Street railroad crossing
WF City Council taking action on 7th Street railroad crossing

Latest News

Panda Biotech LLC
Panda Biotech still working to purchase old Delphi building
LUMBER SHORTAGE
Lumbers prices skyrocketing across the country
A Blue Alert issued Monday morning for a man suspected of shooting a Texas officer has been...
Blue Alert for man wanted in shooting of Texas police officer discontinued
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1.
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law