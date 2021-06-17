City Guide
Gov. Abbott signs constitutional carry bill into law

File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott(Associated Press)
By Tyler Boydston
Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday signed House Bill 1927 into law.

Also dubbed as the “Constitutional Carry” bill, the new law allows Texans to carry handguns for self-defense without a state license. A similar bill was previously signed into law in Oklahoma.

Criminals who are legally not allowed to have guns, such as felons and domestic abusers as well as people committed to the courts for mental illness are still not allowed to carry guns.

Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill into law from the Alamo.

“Thanks to the Texas Legislature and Governor Abbott, constitutional carry is now the law of the land for the Lone Star State,” U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said. “This groundbreaking piece of legislation is a victory for the Second Amendment, the right to self-defense, and all law-abiding Texans. I applaud all of the Texas lawmakers who worked to make this constitutional triumph a reality for our state.”

