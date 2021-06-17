City Guide
Man pleads guilty in deadly 2019 Archer County crash

Michael Reams
Michael Reams(Archer County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man has pleaded guilty in connection to a deadly crash in Archer County.

Michael Reams on Thursday pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter in the January 2019 rollover that resulted in the death of Dylan Blake Rippy of Iowa Park.

Reams was sentenced Thursday to 10 days in jail and 10 years of probation. He will have to be routinely tested to determine if he is drinking and will not be able to go anywhere that serves alcohol.

“It was with the help of a thorough investigation conducted by DPS that we were able to reach a just outcome,” District Attorney Case Polhemus said. “We have grown to care deeply for this family over the time we have spent working closely with them in preparation for this day, and we are proud of the teamwork that has gone in to this resolution.”

