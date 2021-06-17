City Guide
Motorcycle chase ends in wreck at Kell, F.M. 369

Sheriff's Deputies can be seen arresting the suspect.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A motorcycle chase on Wednesday ended in wreck at Kell and F.M. 369.

The chase started at the intersection of Seymour Highway and 9th Street when a man driving a motorcycle refused to stop for a Wichita County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Deputies initially tried to pull him over because he appeared to be racing. The ensuing chase went for several miles through many different streets in Wichita Falls before the suspect lost control and crashed at the intersection of Kell and F.M. 369.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the 37-year-old man was arrested and charged evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle with previous convictions.

The Sheriff’s Office did not confirm the man’s identity, but the only person who was booked into the Wichita County Jail on the same day and with the same charge was a man named Brandon Green.

Brandon Green
Brandon Green(Wichita County Jail)

Green’s bond was set at $10,000 and he bonded out on Thursday.

