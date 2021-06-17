City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Official: US to spend $3B for antiviral pills for COVID-19

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is devoting $3.2 billion to advance development of antiviral pills for COVID-19, officials said Thursday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, announced the investment during a White House briefing as part of a new “antiviral program for pandemics” to develop drugs to address symptoms caused by potentially dangerous viruses like the coronavirus.

The pills, which would be used to minimize symptoms after infection, are in development and could begin arriving by year’s end, pending the completion of clinical trials.

Fauci said the new program would invest in “accelerating things that are already in progress” for COVID-19, but also work to innovate new therapies for other viruses.

“There are few treatments that exist for many of the viruses that have pandemic potential,” said Fauci.

But he added, “vaccines clearly remain the centerpiece of our arsenal.”

News of the administration’s plans for the pill was first reported Thursday by The New York Times.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1.
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law
A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)
Texas Central signs $16 billion contract with Webuild to build Texas high-speed rail
Christopher Fisher
Man arrested, accused of stealing from Wichita Falls dealership
A Blue Alert issued Monday morning for a man suspected of shooting a Texas officer has been...
Blue Alert for man wanted in shooting of Texas police officer discontinued
WF City Council taking action on 7th Street railroad crossing
WF City Council taking action on 7th Street railroad crossing

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with Catholic agency in foster care dispute
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden to sign bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
‘Obamacare’ survives: Supreme Court dismisses big challenge
The city says the trees create a problem at intersections where they are blocking stop signs or...
City of Jacksboro to start trimming trees