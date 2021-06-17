Relief from the heat early next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thanks to a developing disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, by early next week, we could get a break from the nearly 100-degree heat. Weather models for Monday suggest highs in the low 90′s and lows in the 60′s! It appears that a strong cold front could push temperatures down some thanks to that disturbance and also bring slight rain chances with it. Until then, expect more of the same. Thursday we will have a high near 97, by Sunday we could get close to the triple digits. Overall the humidity will not be too bad with dew points remaining in the low 60′s.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.