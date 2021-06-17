Rep. Jackson releases statement after voting against Juneteenth bill

AUSTIN, Texas (KAUZ) - President Joe Biden signed a bill into law Thursday to make Juneteenth, or June 19, the 12th federal holiday.

The bill was passed to commemorate the end of slavery, with the House voting 415-14 on Wednesday to send the bill to Biden. The Senate passed the bill unanimously on Tuesday.

One of those 14 votes against the bill in the House came from Representative Ronny Jackson (TX-13), and he has released a statement on why he voted against the legislation:

“Juneteenth is an important part of our history, especially in Texas. I support Texas’ Juneteenth holiday and I support all Americans who celebrate it. However, I do not support more days off for federal employees. Many Americans feel like the federal government is not doing a good job for them as it is. For example, over 60 percent of Americans disapprove of Congress’ job performance. I do not know of any other organization that would reward employees with additional days off with that poor of a job evaluation. We need to create jobs, grow our economy and combat global threats like China, not create more days off for people who have been totally inadequate at delivering for the American people.”

