Rep. Jackson releases statement after voting against Juneteenth bill
Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KAUZ) - President Joe Biden signed a bill into law Thursday to make Juneteenth, or June 19, the 12th federal holiday.
The bill was passed to commemorate the end of slavery, with the House voting 415-14 on Wednesday to send the bill to Biden. The Senate passed the bill unanimously on Tuesday.
One of those 14 votes against the bill in the House came from Representative Ronny Jackson (TX-13), and he has released a statement on why he voted against the legislation:
