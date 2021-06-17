City Guide
RE:SUPPLY owner encouraging community to reduce carbon footprint

By Chantale Belefanti and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The owner of a new business in Wichita Falls is working to make all of our carbon footprints a little smaller.

The business is called RE:SUPPLY. The owner is working to get Texoma to think about the day to day things we use and what is in our household products.

She wants us all to become a little more green; she got the idea while she was away at college and wanted to bring it home to the falls.

“Reducing our plastic usage is something that everyone can get behind,” said Kacie Scherler-Abney, owner of RE:SUPPLY. “Regardless of your age or regardless of political views, just making better choices for the planet and for your family.”

She said she understands this is a new idea to Wichita Falls and there will be a learning curve for some.

