City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFFD conducting prescribed burns; hope to mitigate birds from Kickapoo Airport

Officials say birds pose threat to air safety
A pet bird was killed in a house fire Saturday in Wichita Falls. (Source: RNN)
A pet bird was killed in a house fire Saturday in Wichita Falls. (Source: RNN)
By Michael Grace
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For the past two days in Wichita Falls, plums of smoke have filled the skies near the Kickapoo Airport, and their fiery origin started with the men who usually put them out.

“We have an issue in this area and other areas in town where there are large birds of prey,” Deputy Fire Chief Donald Hughes said.

The large birds are called Egrets and for years, they’ve nested in brush near this airport, posing a big threat to the smaller planes coming and going.

Now, the Wichita Falls Fire Department is performing prescribed burns before the birds come to nest in hopes of getting them to find another place to live.

“It relocates the egrets and is a safety measure for the airport and the pilots and the planes coming out of the airport,” Strike Team Leader Jared Burchett said.

And prescribed burns like this really live up to the phrase killing two birds with one stone...sort of. It’s multiple birds with one stone.

They help displace those egrets, they allow firefighters to study the fires and how they behave, and of course, doing that allows them to prevent any further damage in future fires.

So, while the burn was prompted by birds, it all goes a long way in saving lives and upholding the ole’ saying.

“Two birds and one stone,” Burchett said. “We’re helping relocate the birds so we don’t have bird strikes on airplanes and we’re also removing the fuels in case there are future wildfires out here.”

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)
Texas Central signs $16 billion contract with Webuild to build Texas high-speed rail
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1.
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law
Michael Reams
Man pleads guilty in deadly 2019 Archer County crash
A Blue Alert issued Monday morning for a man suspected of shooting a Texas officer has been...
Blue Alert for man wanted in shooting of Texas police officer discontinued
Christopher Fisher
Man arrested, accused of stealing from Wichita Falls dealership

Latest News

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Rep. Jackson releases statement after voting against Juneteenth bill
.
WF Area Food Bank Mobile Pantry scheduled throughout June
Suspect was arrested at high school, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Police: Fatal Austin mass shooting arose from a teenage feud
The Bridge to Bridge Cruise in memory of Harry Patterson is set to take place June 19 from 7 to...
Bridge to Bridge Cruise set for Saturday in Wichita Falls