Wichita Falls ranked ninth most affordable midsize city

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The housing market boom continues as Wichita Falls was rated the ninth most affordable midsize city for homebuyers by AdvisorSmith.

The amount of homes available have dwindled because of so many people finding affordable living in the falls.

Housing availability has not been able to keep up with the amount of people who have moved in. You would think that this is a good thing but realtors are having a harder time now than ever before.

“In our 40 years in the marketplace we have never seen a market like we have experienced in the last year and a half,” said Deny Bishop, partner with Bishop Realtor Group. “It is definitely harder because a buyer has so few choices and we are seeing multiple offers on property.”

Wichita Falls is ranked ninth out of 592 areas. Realtors have their hands full but for now, it does not look like business will be slowing down any time soon.

