Alton Rhodes has murder charge dismissed

Alton Dewayne Rhodes
Alton Dewayne Rhodes(Wichita County Jail)
Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Court records show Alton Rhodes’ murder charge for the death of Charles Bolf was dismissed on Wednesday.

At last check, Rhodes is still facing two charges of aggravated assault. He was arrested after allegedly shooting Bolf and at two other people on February 11, 2021.

WATCH: Video shows alleged fight that led to February WF shooting

After arriving on scene, Wichita Falls police said Rhodes was yelling that he shot Bolf in self-defense. The officer said he found Bolf bleeding from his head and neck.

While a police officer said he was rendering aid to Bolf, two men appeared on scene: Joshua Mathis and Kenneth Hatch. Rhodes reportedly began to fight with Mathis and Hatch, which the officer said became “so confrontational that [he] had to stop rendering aid to [Bolf] and separate the three subjects.”

Rhodes was found to have “abrasions, contusions and swelling on his face and neck,” per the arrest affidavit.

Rhodes told officers at the time that a fight broke out when Bolf, Mathis and Hatch arrived at the house earlier that day. When the fight ended, the three men went to leave in a black SUV. Officers said that’s when Rhodes went back into the house and grabbed his handgun. The affidavit states Rhodes admitted to officers he shot at all three of the men as they fled.

After conducting interviews with Bolf’s daughter and two other witnesses, officers said they completed their investigation on April 15 and determined the shooting was not in self-defense, which led to Rhodes’ arrest.

