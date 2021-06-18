Archer County Rodeo underway this weekend
ARCHER CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - The 75th Archer County Rodeo is underway.
It started Thursday night in Archer City at the Archer County Arena and continues through Saturday.
There is also a rodeo queen contest taking place during the rodeo this weekend.
Tickets are $10 for the rodeo or the dance going on Friday night. Combo tickets for the rodeo and dance are $15.
The rodeo parade will take place Saturday at 4:30 in the afternoon.
