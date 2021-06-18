Backdoor Theatre putting on first production since March 2020

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Backdoor Theater is putting on a production of their own.

“Calvin Berger” is slated to start July 9 and they’ve been practicing for some time.

During the pandemic, they started with Zoom classes and then moved to small groups.

Not only is it their first show coming back from COVID, it’s also their first performance since their facilities flooded.

“This community has supported summer youth musical for nearly 70 years, and to know that we’re opening back up after a life changing experience, that’s big,” said Charlotte Dameron, Youth Educational Director at Backdoor Theatre. “It’s something that you sit back and you feel a great responsibility to, to pause and say we’re going to give you everything we can because we’ve been waiting for this moment.”

That show will run from July 9 through July 18.

