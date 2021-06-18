CDC extends shelf life of J & J vaccine

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - THE Center for Disease Control and The U.S Food and Drug Administration have made suggestions to health care providers who might have stockpiles of expiring Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Staff at Midwestern State University’s Vinson Health Center had waited for months to receive vaccines from the state of Texas to put those shots in arms of students, faculty, and even the community.

When he finally did get over a 1,000 J and J shots, reports began to emerge of rare blood clots found in individuals who had taken the vaccine and it was suspended.

“We transferred a great deal of it to the Texas Department of Emergency Management for them to use in other clinics where it was more favorably received,” said Keith Williamson Director of Midwestern State University Vinson Health Center.

Currently MSU Texas has 35 J and J vaccines that sit unopened in their refrigerators that Vinson staff say is set to expire on June 23rd. However the CDC has been given a new shelf life that has been extended until mid August with proper care.

“It has become manifestly evident that this is a very stable vaccine. So the extra month and a half is clearly well within it’s shelf life and durability it will remain safe it will remain effective,” said Dr. Williamson.

The CDC has halted the shipment of more vaccines to certain states including Texas for now until they feel the current supplies have been depleted.

Dr. Williamson says he still feels the Johnson and Johnson vaccines are better option for students. However he won’t be ordering anymore for the fall semester instead he will continue having clinics with Moderna or Pfizer, shots younger generations seem more comfortable with taking.

