WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Expect no changes in our weather this weekend. What you see is what you get. Expect sunny very hot days and warm nights. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s with most lows in the 70s. However, CHANGES do arrive by Monday. A strong cold front slides through the area with a slight chance for a thunderstorm followed by north winds and a drop in humidity and temperatures. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 80s with most lows by Tuesday morning close to 60. The drop in temperatures will be short-lived with a return of hot weather by the end of next week.

