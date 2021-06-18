City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Changes

By Ken Johnson
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Expect no changes in our weather this weekend. What you see is what you get. Expect sunny very hot days and warm nights. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s with most lows in the 70s. However, CHANGES do arrive by Monday. A strong cold front slides through the area with a slight chance for a thunderstorm followed by north winds and a drop in humidity and temperatures. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 80s with most lows by Tuesday morning close to 60. The drop in temperatures will be short-lived with a return of hot weather by the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)
Texas Central signs $16 billion contract with Webuild to build Texas high-speed rail
Sheriff's Deputies can be seen arresting the suspect.
Motorcycle chase ends in wreck at Kell, F.M. 369
Michael Reams
Man pleads guilty in deadly 2019 Archer County crash
A Blue Alert issued Monday morning for a man suspected of shooting a Texas officer has been...
Blue Alert for man wanted in shooting of Texas police officer discontinued
The theme for this year's event is "The Family Reunion." It will also feature the 2nd Gospel...
15th annual Juneteenth event set in Wichita Falls this weekend

Latest News

Heat Relief Comes Early Next Week
Hot this weekend ahead of relief early next week
Changes Next Week
Hot and Dry into the Weekend
Hot and Dry into the Weekend