Faith Enterprises hosting “Sidewalk Sale” on Saturday

The sale will include custom furniture and hand-crafted home décor pieces.
((Source: KAUZ))
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The men of Faith Enterprises of Wichita Falls Faith Mission are hosting a “Sidewalk Sale” on Saturday.

The sale will include custom furniture and home décor pieces that they hand-crafted, and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Faith Resale & Donation Center.

All proceeds will benefit Faith Mission’s New Beginnings Addiction Recovery Program that the men are a part of.

