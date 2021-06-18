Faith Enterprises hosting “Sidewalk Sale” on Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The men of Faith Enterprises of Wichita Falls Faith Mission are hosting a “Sidewalk Sale” on Saturday.

The sale will include custom furniture and home décor pieces that they hand-crafted, and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Faith Resale & Donation Center.

All proceeds will benefit Faith Mission’s New Beginnings Addiction Recovery Program that the men are a part of.

