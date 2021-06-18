City Guide
Fourth in the Falls to be held in-person

Mark your calendar and don’t forget to grab your lawn chairs or blankets.
Mark your calendar and don't forget to grab your lawn chairs or blankets.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re a firework fanatic, get ready. The Fourth in the Falls event will once again be in-person this year.

It’s a free event at the MPEC in Wichita Falls, with fun getting underway at 6 p.m. on July 4.

There will be live music, food trucks, vendors and a salsa contest. The grand finale firework show is set for 9:30 p.m.

For bands, Desperado will be playing at 6 p.m. and XFactoR will be playing at 8 p.m.

So mark your calendar and don’t forget to grab your lawn chairs or blankets.

