Fourth in the Falls to be held in-person

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re a firework fanatic, get ready. The Fourth in the Falls event will once again be in-person this year.

It’s a free event at the MPEC in Wichita Falls, with fun getting underway at 6 p.m. on July 4.

There will be live music, food trucks, vendors and a salsa contest. The grand finale firework show is set for 9:30 p.m.

For bands, Desperado will be playing at 6 p.m. and XFactoR will be playing at 8 p.m.

So mark your calendar and don’t forget to grab your lawn chairs or blankets.

