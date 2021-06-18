Fourth in the Falls set to be in person this year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The annual Fourth in the Falls Fourth of July event is set to take place live and in person this year.

The announcement came from the City of Wichita Falls and Spectra Venue Management.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. on the Fourth of July at the MPEC, with a kids zone, a car and truck show, salsa contest, live music, vendor row, food trucks and a beer garden.

A fireworks show is set to cap things off at 9:30 p.m.

Event organizers encourage people to bring lawn chairs or blankets to check out the fireworks show.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.